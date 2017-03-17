OCEARCH — White Shark Presentation March 25 at the Bruce

The Greenwich Shellfish Commission, The Greenwich Conservation Commission and The University of Connecticut will sponsor a talk on Collaborative White Shark Science presented by Chris Fischer, OCEARCH founding chairman and expedition leader on Saturday, March 25, at 2 p.m., at The Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Drive.

Fischer is a recognized world leader in generating critical scientific data related to tracking (telemetry) and biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white sharks. OCEARCH shares real-time data through their Global Shark Tracker, inspires current and future generations of explorers, scientists, and stewards of the ocean, and enables leading researchers and institutions to generate previously unattainable data.

OCEARCH has brought the conservation of important apex predators to the forefront. The global reach of OCEARCH and regional collaboration with researchers is changing the conversation about sharks for the better. Education initiatives by OCEARCH allow students to utilize tracking data to learn STEM skills while increasing awareness of the need for conservation of our oceanic resources.

During a three-week expedition in the waters off Montauk, New York, OCEARCH and its collaborating scientists confirmed the first known nursery for the great white shark in the Northwest Atlantic, after tagging a total of nine young-of-the-year white sharks. Fischer will highlight key factors for their success, including a multi-disciplined data-driven approach, inclusion, collaboration and most importantly —the means to engage future generations of scientists.

Join us on March 25 to learn more about the sharks along our coast and what new discoveries are telling us about critical shark habitat in North Carolina.

About OCEARCH

OCEARCH is a recognized world leader in generating critical scientific data related to tracking (telemetry) and biological studies of keystone marine species such as great white and tiger sharks, in conjunction with conservation outreach and education at a measurable global scale. OCEARCH shares real-time migration data through OCEARCH’s Global Shark Tracker — In 2015, OCEARCH open-sourced the data on the Global Shark Tracker to 2.3 million users.

OCEARCH also inspires current and future generations of explorers, scientists, and stewards of the ocean through its STEM Learning Program. The free STEM Curriculum, available for grades K-8 and created in partnership with Landry’s, Inc. enables students to learn STEM skills while following the real-time data on the movements of their favorite sharks.

The researchers OCEARCH supports work aboard the M/V OCEARCH, a 126’ Cat-powered vessel equipped with a 75,000 lb. hydraulic research platform, where the ship serves as both mothership and at-sea laboratory. Scientists have approximately 15 minutes of access to live, mature sharks to conduct up to 12 studies. The sharks are measured, tissue and blood samples are collected, and satellite and acoustic transmitters are attached. More than 131 researchers from 69 regional and international institutions have partnered with OCEARCH.