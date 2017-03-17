Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, March 17

The Coffee Break News crew brings you the latest local news, including a tragic end to the search for a Greenwich man. We also run down the top news stories of the week and bring you the latest in high school sports and a look back on this day in history.

Watch it on-demand later or see the show on Wednesday, March 15 show below:

Check back at 11 for a link to the show.

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski, who is joined by Frank Granito with sports and weather.