Undies Project Mardi ‘Bra’ event a success

The Undies Project didn’t know what to expect when it rolled out its second annual Mardi “Bra” event in February to coincide with Mardi Gras. They extended the event this year into Darien and Westport, having solely run it in Greenwich last year.

With the help of local businesses getting the word out to their communities The Undies Project has received more than 900 donations of new and gently used bras.

Delaflor said, “We love the fact that local communities have been so responsive for this years Mardi “Bra.” So many businesses offered to be collection points. And people really took notice of this important, unmet need and made the effort to donate. The generous contribution by these communities has truly helped improve the lives of countless women.”

The Undies Project was set up in 2015 by Lucy Langley and Laura Delaflor after recognizing that underwear is the most under-donated, and most needed, item of clothing. “No one should be deprived of the simple, daily necessity of clean underwear,” Langley said. “Hygiene and physical comfort is only a part of this basic human need. It also provides dignity and self esteem.”

Some local businesses decided to run Mardi “Bra” as an in-house service project. One of the most rewarding of these was by Terrain in Westport who alone collected an amazing 51 bras. “These ladies had such tremendous enthusiasm for the drive!,” said Delaflor.

Glamorise Foundation Inc., manufacturer and supplier of bras and bodysuits for the “fuller figured” woman, donated more than 1,000 items to Mardi “Bra.” Langley said, “Glamorise helped us surpass our expectations for Mardi “Bra” this year. Their donation came completely out of the blue! They doubled the number of people we can help, and for that we can’t thank them enough.”

All donations received are being distributed through local area organizations who help those in need such as Homes with Hope; Kids in Crisis; Neighbor to Neighbor; Person to Person and YWCA Domestic Abuse Services to name a few.

“We are just the go-betweens,” said Langley. “It is communities, individuals and organizations that help us do what we do and make the lives of others less fortunate better. We want to thank everyone for their kindness.”

For ways to help and for more information about The Undies Project go to theundiesproject.org.