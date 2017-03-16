Greenwich Choral Society holds Swing into Spring benefit

Greenwich Choral Society will hold a benefit, Swing into Spring on Wednesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m., at Richards in Greenwich to support the Society’s community outreach programs and concerts. The event features wine, appetizers, silent and live auctions, and music from the swing era, featuring baritone Eddie Pleasant, pianist Steven Graff, and the GCS Swing Singers.

The Greenwich Choral Society is an active member of the musical community, bringing choral music to elementary and middle schools in Greenwich, linking performances and discussions to school curricula and classroom programs. As one youngster expressed it: “You guys rock!”

GCS has performed for the Greenwich Exchange for Women’s Work; Stamford Museum & Nature Center; The Greenwich Junior League’s Festival of Trees; Norwalk’s Stepping Stones Museum’s Festival of Lights; Stamford Mall; Greenwich YWCA, and the Greenwich Arts Council’s Curiosity Concerts for young children. Annually they present Caroling on the Avenue.

GCS recently presented a free lecture/demonstration entitled Musical Hors’ d’oeuvres: A Guide to Choral Singing and Musical Style at the Cole Auditorium in Greenwich Library.

Those who attend the benefit will support these programs and concerts.

For tickets and information, call 203-622-5136.