UJA Greenwich hosts Israel Breakfast Forum

UJA Greenwich will host an Israel Breakfast Forum on Thursday, March 30, at 8 a.m., at YWCA Greenwich, 259 E. Putnam Avenue.

There will be a lecture, Leading Change: How Entrepreneurs Influence Society, featuring guest speaker Alon Futterman in conversation with Tom Appleby.

Tickets are $60. Register at ujafedgreenwich.org or call 203-552-1818.

Futterman is a social entrepreneur who has founded and directed some of the most innovative initiatives in Israel. Alon’s accomplishments span the worlds of entrepreneurship, government and politics, public education, international partnerships, aviation, and non-profits. In 2014, Alon was appointed to be the founding CEO of TALMA, recognized by “YNET News” as the #1 educational program in Israel.

In the 32 years that Tom Appleby has been news director and co-anchor of News12 Connecticut, the network has won more than 800 major awards, including 46 Emmy Awards. Tom also hosts the weekly political program, “Focus on Connecticut.”

