Paper Shredding Day is April 22

Donate a pack of new men's, women's or children's underwear

By Greenwich Post on March 15, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

Drop Your Undies on Paper Shredding Day Saturday, April 22, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., at Island Beach parking lot (across from Town Ferry Dock). Donate a pack of new, unused men’s, women’s or children’s underwear on shredding day and help make a difference in the life of someone less fortunate. All sizes & ages needed.

Shredding is $2/box — maximum six boxes per car.

Organized by Greenwich Recycling Advisory Board & Greenwich Green & Clean.

Sponsored by Greenwich Refuse & Recycling, First Bank of Greenwich & Santaguida Sanitation.

