GHS senior wins eighth place in Regeneron Science Talent Search

By Greenwich Post on March 15, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

On Tuesday, March 14, Greenwich High School senior Ethan Novek, 18, won eighth place and $60,000 in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2017, the nation’s oldest science and math competition for high school seniors, founded and produced by Society for Science & the Public.

Ethan developed a new carbon capture process powered entirely by abundant low-temperature waste heat. Ethan holds seven patents related to his research. He now works full-time as CEO of the company he founded, Innovator Energy while he finishes high school on a self-taught schedule. Prior to working full-time, Ethan ran track and cross country for his Greenwich High School team.

“Congratulations to Ethan on being named a top winner in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2017,” said Maya Ajmera, president and CEO of Society for Science & the Public and Publisher of Science News. “The world needs more brilliant young minds like Ethan to dream up new innovations to advance environmental sustainability.”

Ethan Novek

