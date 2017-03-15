LETTER: Cruel Legislation

To the Editor:

I am writing to let people know about an extremely cruel piece of legislation that a few lawmakers are trying to push through Congress. It passed the House of Representatives and could be taken up by the U.S. Senate any day now.

House Joint Resolution 69 (and the Senate companion, Senate Joint Resolution 18) would allow hunters in wildlife refuges to shoot hibernating bears with cubs; kill wolves and their pups near their dens; use airplanes to scout, land and shoot grizzly bears; and use steel-jawed leghold traps and wire neck snares to kill black and grizzly bears.

Since our refuges are owned by taxpayers, and the federal government has a duty to maintain standards of decency in wildlife management, I oppose these tactics. These practices should not be permitted on our national wildlife refuges.

The Senate has postponed voting which is a good sign. It’s because they are getting a lot of phone calls about this. We could still lose, but at the very least, they are hearing that many people are against this, and we vote.

Please call Senators Chris Murphy and Richard Blumenthal, and ask them to vote NO on HJR 69 and SJR 18.

Patricia Harmon