Greenwich Post

Greenwich Public Schools on 2-hour delay

By Greenwich Post on March 15, 2017 in News, Police & Fire, Schools · 0 Comments

Greenwich Public Schools are opening on a 2-hour delay Wednesday, March 15, as the area digs out from under a late winter storm.

Normal hours are resuming at Greenwich libraries.

 

