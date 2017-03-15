Greenwich Post

Greenwich Hibernians hold St Patrick’s Parade Sunday, March 19

The Greenwich Hibernian Association’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade will take place this Sunday March 19, at 2 p.m.

Cathy Lavaty and Brian O’Connor

Catherine (Cathy) Lavaty will be the Grand Marshal of this, the 43rd annual Greenwich St. Patrick’s Parade

Lavaty is a lifelong resident of Greenwich. She graduated St. Mary Grammar School and St. Mary High School before attending Berkley Business School in White Plains, N.Y. After graduation Cathy went to work for the National Broadcasting Company in New York where she worked for 38 years before retiring in 2005. At NBC  Cathy worked in the news division, first as program manager for the Nightly News, then on the Today show and finally for Dateline.

Cathy is involved with her church, St. Mary of Greenwich, both as a trustee and as chair of the parish Social Concerns Committee. She is a board member of the NBC New York Employees Federal Credit Union and is also a Board member of the Today Show Charitable Foundation, Inc.

The Parade will start at 2 p.m. at Greenwich Town Hall when Greenwich Police Detective Mike Rooney blows the starting whistle.Detective Rooney’s family came from County Cork, Ireland in 1821.  Detective Rooney and his wife Coleen have two children Brendan and Grace. The parade will proceed along its usual route up Field Point Road, along the Post Road to Greenwich Avenue and then all the way down Greenwich Avenue.

In addition to many civic organizations, Irish dance groups, police and fire departments and local dignitaries, the following bands will perform: Greenwich Pipe Band, Port Chester High School Band, Tappan Zee Bridgemen, Fairfield County Police Pipes and Drums, Nash Drum Corps., and Westchester Firefighters Emerald Society Pipe Band. 

Parade information and updates will be posted on the Greenwich Hibernian’s website: greenwichhibernians.org.

