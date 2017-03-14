Man missing in Greenwich

Greenwich police are looking for an autistic, partially deaf man reported missing by his sister around 8:30 p.m. Monday, March 13.

Kenneth Woodd-Cahusac, 61 lives near the Mianus River between Cos Cob and Riverside. He was last seen by neighbors Sunday afternoon, March 12, walking up and down his street, which police said is normal behavior. He is known to frequent Greenfield Cleaners, Greenwich Wine & Spirits and the Riverside Commons. He is not believed to be operating a vehicle.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 190 pounds, has green eyes, long gray hair and a small bald spot atop his head. He has a gap between his front teeth, a hunched over posture, and burn marks from his chin to his ankle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenwich Police at 203-622-8030; reference case 1700008773.