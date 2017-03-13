Greenwich Post

Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich closed March 14

By Greenwich Post on March 13, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich will be closed Tuesday, March 14, due to inclement weather.

No evening rentals will take place.

To stay alert and informed visit BGCG.ORG.

