All Greenwich Public Schools closed March 14

All Greenwich Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 14.
Other district-wide event changes:
- PTAC Parent PE/HEalth Curriculum Workshop scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 has been cancelled.
- The Cos Cob School’s STEAM Night, scheduled for Wednesday, March 15, has been canceled.
- Community Service Awards will now be held on Thursday, March 16, 5-6:30 p.m., at GHS PAC; (originally scheduled for March 14, at 5 p.m.)
- Kindergarten orientation will now be held on Friday, March 17; greenwichschools.org.
- The Mindfulness event scheduled for March 15 has been cancelled. Stay tuned for new date.
- The K-12 District Art Show Opening scheduled for Thursday, March 16, 5:30-7 p.m. will not change.