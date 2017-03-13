All Greenwich Public Schools closed March 14

All Greenwich Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 14.

Other district-wide event changes:

PTAC Parent PE/HEalth Curriculum Workshop scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 has been cancelled.

The Cos Cob School’s STEAM Night, scheduled for Wednesday, March 15, has been canceled.

Community Service Awards will now be held on Thursday, March 16, 5-6:30 p.m., at GHS PAC; (originally scheduled for March 14, at 5 p.m.)

Kindergarten orientation will now be held on Friday, March 17; greenwichschools.org

The Mindfulness event scheduled for March 15 has been cancelled. Stay tuned for new date.