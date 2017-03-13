Greenwich Post

All Greenwich Public Schools closed March 14

By Greenwich Post on March 13, 2017

All Greenwich Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, March 14.

Other district-wide event changes:

  • PTAC Parent PE/HEalth Curriculum Workshop scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 has been cancelled.
  • The Cos Cob School’s STEAM Night, scheduled for Wednesday, March 15, has been canceled.
  • Community Service Awards will now be held on Thursday, March 16, 5-6:30 p.m., at GHS PAC; (originally scheduled for March 14, at 5 p.m.)
  • Kindergarten orientation will now be held on Friday, March 17; greenwichschools.org.
  • The Mindfulness event scheduled for March 15 has been cancelled. Stay tuned for new date.
  • The K-12 District Art Show Opening scheduled for Thursday, March 16, 5:30-7 p.m. will not change.

