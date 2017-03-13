Greenwich Police Community Impact Officers speak on crime prevention

Greenwich Police Community Impact Officers Dan Paladino, Keith Hirsch and Sgt. John Thorme will present a lecture on Crime Prevention on Thursday, March 16, at 6 p.m., at St. Catherine Church Hall, 4 Riverside Avenue, Riverside. Their talk will cover both motor vehicle break-ins and home burglaries — including tips for preventing these crimes.

They also will answer any questions you might have about the recent residential/motor vehicle burglaries in Greenwich and, specifically, Riverside.

This event is open to the public.

The church hall is located under the parish church. There are handicap spaces with no stair access if you enter the parking lot via the Bishop Curtis home entrance. For all other attendees, if that lot is full, use the lot on Riverside Avenue opposite the church (where the carnival is held) — from there it is a very short walk.