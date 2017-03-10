Kids in Crisis hosts ‘An Evening in Wonderland’ benefit

Kids in Crisis held its annual benefit on Friday, March 3, at the Greenwich Country Club. “Spring Fling: An Evening in Wonderland” featured an Alice in Wonderland theme, underscoring the belief that “every childhood should be magical!”

Guests enjoyed food, live and silent auctions, and entertainment. Jennie Stehli and Blake Giffin served as this year’s co-chairs.

Critical funds were raised to support the services Kids in Crisis provides for the community.

Kids in Crisis, located in Cos Cob, is Connecticut’s only free, round-the-clock agency providing emergency shelter, crisis counseling and community educational programs for children of all ages and families dealing with a wide range of crises – domestic violence, mental health and family problems, substance abuse, economic difficulties and more. Since its founding in 1978, Kids in Crisis has helped more than 138,000 Connecticut children and families; last year, over 6,384 children and families received assistance from the organization. More information about the programs and services offered by Kids in Crisis can be found at kidsincrisis.org.