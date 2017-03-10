Greenwich Post

The Shamrogues and Lynn Academy Irish Dancers return to Cos Cob Library

The Friends and Staff of the Cos Cob Library host a St. Patrick’s Day Celebration with The Shamrogues and Lynn Academy Irish Dancers on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m., In the Community Room of the Cos Cob Library.

The Library welcomes the return of The Shamrogues, instrumentalists and vocalists dedicated to preserving traditional Irish music and culture, and students from the Lynn Academy of Dance who will perform a family friendly concert of holiday ballads, songs and dance.

Green refreshments will be available.

