Splurge holds annual Easter basket drive for children in need

SPLURGE Gifts partners with Kids in Crisis and the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County for the 10th consecutive year to collect Easter baskets for children in need.

Members of the community may donate filled Easter baskets from Monday, March 13 through Wednesday, April 12, at SPLURGE Gifts, 39 Lewis Street. The Easter basket collection supports Kids in Crisis and The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County.

SPLURGE owner Sonia Sotire Malloy shared, “Over the past nine years, thanks to our incredibly generous customers and the local Girl Scouts, we have donated over 800 filled Easter Baskets to Kids in Crisis and the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County. This year our goal is to collect 125 filled Easter baskets. These baskets have a positive impact on the lives of many local children and help them share in the joy of the Easter holiday.”

Shari Shapiro, Executive Director at Kids in Crisis, says, “The Easter basket collection conducted by Sonia and SPLURGE makes a very powerful impact on the children residing in the shelter. It is important for our kids to celebrate the holidays and have as normal of a childhood as possible in the face of challenges. SPLURGE helps our children have these positive experiences. Thank you Sonia for your ongoing support.”

Kate Lombardo, Executive Director of the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County added, “Sonia’s generosity and the hearts of her donors make Easter morning magical for so many children. These baskets make them feel loved and safe when their little worlds are falling apart.”

Cellophane wrapped Easter baskets can be filled with items for children aged 2 to 17 and can include toys, journals, games, personal care items, gift cards, packaged healthy snacks and traditional Easter candy.

Contact Sonia Sotire Malloy at [email protected] or 203-869-7600, if your school or organization is interested in contributing to the SPLURGE Easter basket drive.