Greenwich Land Trust holds Spring Walk: Vernal Pools

Greenwich Land Trust will hold an early spring walk to check out vernal pools on Thursday, March 23, from 2-3:30 p.m., at Westfall Preserve, 7 Creamer Hill Road.

Led by Conservation Educator, Dean Fausel. Attendees can get a peek at these lively spots before they dry up as the warm weather moves in.

Wear weather-appropriate clothing and footwear (hiking boots recommended).

There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required. Email [email protected] to register and receive location directions and details.

About the Greenwich Land Trust

Founded in 1976, Greenwich Land Trust is a member-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting local natural resources through open space preservation and environmental education. For more information, visit gltrust.org.

