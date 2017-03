Greenwich public schools are closed Friday, March 10, with snow expected to arrive later this morning. All after-school activities and rentals are canceled.

The Greenwich YMCA is scheduled to open at noon Friday.

The University of Connecticut has canceled classes at all campuses for Friday.

Snow is expected to begin falling this morning with 2 to 5 inches forecast. Temperatures are then expected to plummet, with lows in the teens overnight and Saturday.