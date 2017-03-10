Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Song

Sean and Deirdre Murtha will perform an hour of traditional Irish folk music and dance Saturday, March 18, from 1-2 p.m., at the Innis Arden Cottage.

The Murtha’s accompany themselves on a variety of instruments including fiddle, bouzouki, guitar, piano, harmonica, tin whistle, and bodhran. From lively rhythms to plaintive melodies, from touching ballads to infectious sing-alongs, join us for a program that is sure to please (and involve) the whole family.

Presented by the Friends of Greenwich Point.

For more information, email the Friends of Greenwich Point Education Committee at [email protected]