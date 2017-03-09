Jim Campilongo Electric Trio performs at Greenwich Library

Greenwich Library’s Peterson Concert Series hosts guitar virtuoso, Jim Campilongo on Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m., performing with his longtime trio which includes Chris Morrissey and Josh Dion.

Campilongo has made repeat appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman, Conan, Jools Holland and Abbey Road Sessions (both BBC) and has been interviewed on many major radio shows.

Since 2005 the Jim Campilongo Electric Trio has performed every Monday at NYC’s Living Room. Time Out New York recommended the show as “one of the city’s strongest,” and proclaimed, “Monday night means Jim Campilongo.”

Over the years, several notable artists have attended his residency, including Emmy Lou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Michael Tilson Thomas, Lou Reed, Linda Thompson, Jim Jarmusch, and Patrick Stewart. Since November 2013, his celebrated weekly residency now takes place at Rockwood Music Hall (NYC).

Campilongo is a published guitar teacher and contributing editor to Guitar Player Magazine. His virtuosity and originality has inspired a generation of guitar players and his songwriting, which draws from blues, country, jazz and rock, boasts a sensitivity and wit that has also earned him a broad fan base most instrumental guitarist never enjoy.

In 2012 Fender Guitars bestowed Jim the honor of the Campilongo Signature Telecaster, a high quality instrument made by Fender’s elite Custom Shop. Visit jimcampilongo.com.

The Peterson Concert Series is open to all at no charge through the support of the Greenwich Library Board of Trustees and generous donors. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.

