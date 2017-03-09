Today is Fairfield County’s Giving Day

Fairfield County’s Giving Day began at midnight and ends promptly at 11:59 pm. It is the region’s biggest philanthropic event that allows the community to unite and make a difference.

More than 430 nonprofits are participating this year to boost funding and awareness about the amazing work they do throughout the region. Fairfield County’s Community Foundation with champion sponsor Bank of America are Giving Day’s driving forces for the fourth year in a row.

Interested in giving today? Go to FCGives.org and make a donation of $10 or more to the nonprofit or cause closest to your heart. What’s truly amazing about Giving Day is that it’s an opportunity for each one of us to do something positive for our community.

So gather your family, friends, neighbors and co-workers and “give where you live,” Fairfield County! Your gift — whatever the size — will help nonprofits compete for more than $100,000 in cash prizes ranging from $250 to $20,000.

Today, everyone is encouraged to visit FCGives.org again and again to help his or her favorite nonprofit. “It is vital that corporate and private institutions ensure the nonprofits that serve our communities have the resources they need to succeed. Fairfield County’s Giving Day brings together groups from around Southern Connecticut — private institutions, corporations, and individuals — to inspire support for the organizations that work tirelessly to help all of our neighbors get ahead,” said Bill Tommins, Southern Connecticut Market President at Bank of America.

Last year, Fairfield County’s Giving Day had extraordinary results: $1.24 million was donated by 11,000 plus individuals for 410 nonprofits. “Fairfield County’s Community Foundation is hopeful that we can add to the resources of our 432 participating nonprofits significantly this year! It has been our honor to partner with the growing list of community members, nonprofit organizations and businesses that have stepped forward to make this Giving Day successful,” said Juanita James, CEO and president, Fairfield County’s Community Foundation. “Collectively we can and will change not only our own lives but the lives of our neighbors. The impact we will make today for the people and places served by Fairfield County’s nonprofit sector is momentous because together, we thrive!”

Today, go to FCGives.org and “Give Where You Live!”