This Weekend: Comedy, photography, music, etc.

Focus ’17

The Wilton Arts Council will host a reception for its annual Focus Photography Exhibition on Friday, March 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road. The photographers will be judged in the three categories: adult (professional and amateur combined), high school students and youth photographers.

The show continues through March 30 and most works will be for sale. For more information, visit wiltonarts.org or call 203-834-9986.

Melissa Newman jazz

Silvermine Arts Center will host an evening with the Melissa Newman Trio to celebrate 25 years of its Outreach Education Program on Friday, March 10. The evening will begin with a reception in the Gallery at 7 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7:30.

Newman, a vocalist, performs with guitarist Tony Lombardozzi and bassist Phil Bowler. She is a sculptor as well, working in ceramic and porcelain, and has exhibited at Silvermine.

Tickets for the performance are $50 and may be reserved at silvermineart.org or by calling 203-966-9700 x2.

Celtic Crossings

The Palace Theatre in Stamford will present Celtic Crossings, an evening of music by Phil Coulter, known as Ireland’s Musical Ambassador, and the well-known tenor Andy Cooney, on Friday, March 10, at 8.

Tickets are $30 to $55; for reservations, visit palacestamford.org or call 203-325-4466. The theater is at 61 Atlantic Street.

Rob Schneider

Saturday Night Live alumnus Rob Schneider, forever known as Deuce Bigalow, will perform his stand-up act at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge, on Friday, March 10, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $55 and $45; for reservations, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

Craft fair

The Handmade Happening Craft Fair, a fundraiser for Long Hill Children’s Center Part Time and Full Time Program, will take place Saturday, March 11, from 10 to 3. Twenty-four vendors will have handmade items for Easter and Mother’s Day gift shopping at Long Hill United Methodist Church, 6358 Main Street, Trumbull. For more information, visit longhillumc.com or call 203-268-8434.

Music for Youth

The Haven String Quartet will perform a Free Young Person’s Concert, presented by Music for Youth and the Pequot Library, on Saturday, March 11, at 2 at the library, 720 Pequot Avenue, Southport. Doors will open at 1:40; adults attending without children are asked to make a donation to support future concerts.

There will be a master class for advanced ensemble students after the concert. Pre-registration is required; email [email protected] or call Misty Beyer at 203-54-0123. Suggested donation for the class is $50 per ensemble.

For more information, visit musicforyouth.net.

Madera Winds

The Madera Winds Quintet will perform a free concert on Saturday, March 11, at 4 at the Carriage Barn Arts Center in Waveny Park, New Canaan. The concert coincides with the New Canaan High School Exhibit, Through Our Eyes V, featuring works by more than 100 students.

The concert is presented by Brightview on New Canaan, which will host a post-concert reception with the artists. To reserve a seat, visit carriagebarn.org or call 203-972-1895.

Spaghetti Dinner

Fairfield Grace United Methodist Church at 1089 Fairfield Woods Road in Fairfield will host an all-you-can-eat spaghetti buffet dinner on Saturday, March 11, from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. The meal includes two sauces, salads, bread, desserts and beverages and admission is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and $5 for children under 12 (100th dinner free).

For information, visit fairfieldgrace.org or call 203-374-6528.

Adirondack Night

Get comfortable in flannel and fleece to come to the Connecticut Audubon Society’s annual Adirondack Night on Saturday, March 11, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, will be transformed into a rustic lodge, with craft beers by New England Bewing Company and Two Roads Brewing Company and hearty fare, including chili.

There will be music by Matt Miklus and his String Band and a chance to meet some of the center’s resident animal ambassadors.

Tickets are $45 per person; for reservations, visit ctaudubon.org/center-at-fairfield or call 203-259-6305 x109.

Walkabout Coffeehouse

Si Kahn, Joe Jencks and Maria Dunn do a few joint concerts every year and their next will be at Walkabout Clearwater Coffeehouse on Saturday, March 11, at Memorial United Methodist Church, 250 Bryant Avenue, White Plains, N.Y.

All three are songwriters as well as performers and span numerous musical styles and multiple generations.

Doors open at 6:30; the featured performance will be at 7:30. Tickets in advance at BrownPaperTickets.com are $20; they’re $25 at the door. For more information, visit walkaboutclearwater.org.

Comedy night

Comedian Josh Gondelman, an award-winning writer for HBO’s Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, will perform at an “adult night out” at Temple Sholom, 300 Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, on Saturday, March 11. There will be cocktails and nosh at 7 p.m., followed by the cabaret-style show at 7:30. Tickets are $25 per adult; to reserve tickets or a full table, visit templesholom.com/comedy-night-reservation or call Gina Pernicano at 203-542-7169.

Women in politics

Marya Stark, a co-founder of EmergeAmerica, will challenge women to run for office and talk about how women can achieve parity in politics on Sunday, March 12, at 11:30 a.m. in the Youth & Community Center at Saint Luke’s Parish, 1864 Post Road, Darien.

EmergeAmerica is dedicated to encouraging and supporting Democratic women to run for elective office; for more information, visit emergeamerica.org.

Dino’s Back

Jack Lynn of Bridgeport will perform Dino’s Back — A tribute to Dean Martin on Sunday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at the Trumbull Arts Center, 23 Priscilla Place. There’s cabaret seating and doors open at 12:30; guests are invited to bring refreshments. Tickets are $5; to reserve, call 203-452-5065.

InsideOutside

A new exhibit featuring paintings by members Elaine Clayton and Barbara Bernstein is now open at the Art/Place Gallery, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. There will be a reception with the artists on Sunday, March 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. Clayton has written and illustrated children’s books and has done large murals; Bernstein is inspired by her 1880’s farmhouse in Weston and the surrounding landscape.

The show runs through April 9; for more information, visit artplacegallery.org or call 203-292-8328.

Celebrate Bowie

Celebrate Bowie — The Sound and Vision of The Starman, featuring Jeff Rougvie, will take place Sunday, March 12, at 3 at The Palace Danbury, 165 Main Street. Rougvie was vice president of Rykodisc, an indie record label in Salem, Mass., which curated and reissued some of the most famous selections from Bowie’s work, producing 20 releases over more 10 years.

Tickets for his presentation are $20; for information, visit palacedanbury.com or call 203-794-9944.

HEROES Concert

Kate Wegener of Easton, winner of the Norwalk Symphony’s Fifth Annual Concerto Competition, will perform Mozart’s Concerto for Oboe in C Major with the symphony on Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. in Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue.

The HEROES concert also includes John Williams’ Superman and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5. For tickets, $25 to $50 ($10 for students), visit norwalksymphony.org or call 203-956-6771.

From South Africa

Ladymith Black Mambazo, the South African a cappella group, winner of four Grammy Awards, will perform at the Quick Center for the Arts, Fairfield University, on Sunday, March 12, at 7 p.m. They have collaborated with artists from Paul Simon to Stevie Wonder to Dolly Parton. Their current album, Walking in the Footsteps of Our Fathers, was nominated for 2017 Grammy for Best World Music Album.

Tickets are $55 and $45; for reservations, visit quickcenter.com or call 1-877-ARTS-396.

And coming up …

The Connecticut Ceramics Study Circle, which meets at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, will present Between East and West: Ceramics of the Islamic World Between China & Europe, an illustrated lecture by Walter B. Denney of the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. The talk will take place Monday, March 13, at 1 p.m.; admission is $25. For more information, visit ctcsc.org.

* * * *

The semi-finalists of the 2017 Ridgefield Bandjam will compete next week at the Ridgefield Playhouse. On Monday, March 13, at 7, high school bands will be featured and on Tuesday, March 14, at 7, middle school bands will have the stage. The finals will be Sunday, April 30, at 4. For information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org or call 203-438-5795.

* * * *

Adventure traveler and photographer David Roberts will make an audio-visual performance presentation, Journey Through France, to the Appalachian Mountain Club on Tuesday, March 14, at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East, Westport. The evening will begin at 6:30 with wine, appetizers, pasta dinner, salad and desserts; the presentation will begin at 7:30. Cost is $15; for more information, visit ct-amc.org.