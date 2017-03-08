Healy appointed principal of Central Middle School

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sal Corda has announced the appointment of Thomas C. Healy as principal of Central Middle School (CMS), effective immediately. Healy has served as the interim principal at CMS since August 2016.

Dr. Corda said, “Healy has a strong background in secondary education having served as an assistant principal at Western Middle School for four years and as a teacher and administrator at the high school for nine years. He has a clear vision with a student-first focus for the future of Central Middle School, which aligns well with the District’s Strategic Plan.”

Healy said, “I am extremely proud and excited to be appointed the principal of Central Middle School. The CMS community has been welcoming and supportive since the moment I joined as interim principal this past August. I look forward to continuing the work that we have initiated in support of the achievement of all students.”

Healy was appointed as Central Middle School principal from among many highly qualified candidates after a comprehensive process, which included stakeholder involvement to develop the qualities desired in a new principal, widespread recruitment efforts, an intensive screening process to match the stakeholder profile, and multiple interviews. The initial interview committee included District administrators, Central Middle School staff and parent representatives, and leadership representatives from the Greenwich teacher and administrator bargaining units and PTA Council.

About Thomas C. Healy

Healy has been with the Greenwich Public Schools since 2000. Since the beginning of this school year, he has served as interim principal at Central Middle School and just prior to that as assistant principal at Western Middle School. He first served as an instructional aide at Greenwich High School, then as a Social Studies teacher (2004-2013). In 2011, he was named Assistant Dean of Student Life for Clark House at GHS in addition to teaching responsibilities. Healy has held additional leadership roles as House Senior Teacher and Stand By Me Coordinator. As Assistant Dean, Healy was part of the team implementing the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program at GHS, and coordinating student and faculty focus groups and surveys to improve student connectedness. At Western Middle School (WMS) since 2013, Mr. Healy has supported the implementation of a Digital Learning Environment, Strategic Plan initiatives and the International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program. He acts as the Site Administrator for the AVID program at WMS and served on the District Data Team and School Start Time Committees.

Healy received a bachelor of science degree in anthropology from James Madison University, Harrisburg, VA in 2000; a master of arts in teaching, secondary education from Sacred Heart University, Fairfield, CT in 2004; and administrators certification through