Grandville appointed principal of Parkway School

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sal Corda has announced the appointment of Mary Grandville as Principal of Parkway School effective, July 1, 2017. Grandville is currently the assistant principal at North Street School (NSS). She will be filling in as interim principal at NSS, while Principal Jill Flood is on maternity leave for the remainder of this school year, and will then assume her new position at Parkway.

Dr. Corda said, “Grandville brings extensive teaching and administrative experience in Greenwich to the role of Parkway Principal. She impressed us with her thoughtful insights into tailoring instructional strategies to further personalize learning based on data analysis to gain understanding of the individual performance and needs of students. I have no doubt she will be a great match for Parkway.”

Grandville said “It is an honor and a privilege to be appointed principal of Parkway School and I look forward to getting to know all of the students, staff and families who call Parkway home. I look forward to working collaboratively with all members of the school community to support our students in reaching the highest levels of achievement, while demonstrating the personal qualities and interpersonal skills necessary, to become successful members of our global community.”

Grandville was appointed as Parkway School Principal from among many highly qualified candidates after a comprehensive process, which included stakeholder involvement to develop the qualities desired in a new principal, widespread recruitment efforts, an intensive screening process to match the stakeholder profile, and multiple interviews. The initial interview committee included District administrators, Parkway School staff and parent representatives, and leadership representatives from the Greenwich teacher and administrator bargaining units and PTA Council.

About Mary Grandville

After teaching for 11 years in Stamford, Grandville came to the Greenwich Public Schools as assistant principal at Old Greenwich School (OGS). She also served as interim principal at OGS in 2005. In 2011, she transferred to North Street School as assistant principal. In addition to her school leadership responsibilities, she is an active member of the Greenwich District Data Team and the District’s Safe School Climate Committee.

Grandville received a bachelor of science degree in elementary education from the University of Connecticut, Storrs, CT in 1988; a masters in remedial reading/language arts from Western Connecticut State University, Danbury, CT in 1996; and a sixth year certificate in educational leadership from the University of Connecticut, Stamford, CT in 2000.