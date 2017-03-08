An Afternoon of Irish Music at the Greenwich Library

Greenwich Library will present an Afternoon of Irish Music on Sunday, March 12, from 2-3:30 p.m., in the Cole Auditorium. This Celtic duo combines fiddler Jeanne Freeman, whose playing has been described as effortlessly virtuosic, and the stunning voice of singer/guitarist Dan Ringrose. The duo will be joined by several musician friends for this special Greenwich Library concert.

These musicians are both are on the faculty of the Connecticut Academy of Irish Music. They have been featured on Connecticut Public Television, at the Greater Hartford Irish Festival, radio programs and in many other venues.

Dan Ringrose was reared on Clancy Brothers and Tommy Makem music and began singing their songs by the age of three. With his rich and powerful baritone, mischievous sense of humor, and a comfortable command of the stage, Dan has entertained crowds in festivals, fairs, and concert halls for 30 years. Along with numerous radio and television appearances, he has performed with some of the most notable names in Celtic music, including Tommy Makem, fiddler P.V. O’Donnell, The Clancy Brothers, John Whelan, and others. He teaches singing at the Connecticut Academy of Irish Music and has a number of solo recordings. Visit ringroseandfreeman.com.

Jeanne Freeman studied with the late Donegal fiddler P.V. O’Donnell, with whom she played for many years. In 2013 she founded the Connecticut Academy of Irish Music where she teaches fiddle and serves as Director. Jeanne was the Irish fiddle soloist with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra at the Bushnell Theatre in 2012, has been featured at the Greater Hartford Irish Festival, and has appeared in many other venues. She hosts a lively weekly traditional Irish music session in downtown Hartford. In 2014 released her solo debut CD, The Fiddler You Are.

This program is made possible through the support of the Greenwich Library Board of Trustees and contributions by generous donors. The concert is free and open to the public. Doors to the Cole Auditorium will open at 1:30 p.m.

For more information, call Alice Bonvenuto at 203-622-7919 or email [email protected]