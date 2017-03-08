Greenwich Land Trust holds Native Bee Box Workshop

Join Shaun McCoshum, PhD from Westchester Land Trust on Wednesday, March 15, from 3:30-5 p.m., at 370 Round Hill Road for a short lecture on providing habitat for native bees and a hands-on workshop.

Participants will learn about the huge diversity of native bees and their critical role in our ecosystem. Participants will use natural materials to create their own habitat features and homes for bees.

All tools are provided. Appropriate for all ages.

The cost is $15 per family, and advance registration is required. Visit gltrust.com/events for more information and to register.

About the Greenwich Land Trust

Founded in 1976, Greenwich Land Trust is a member-based, non-profit organization dedicated to protecting local natural resources through open space preservation and environmental education. For more information, please visit our website at gltrust.org.