RMA lecture — Nigeria: Past and Present

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich, Inc. (RMA) hosts Catherine Onyemelukwe who will give a lecture on “Nigeria: Past and Present” Wednesday, March 15, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich.

Nigeria is a giant. It is the most populous country in sub-Sahara Africa, and large, over 1000 miles north to south and east to west. It is a federal republic. It is a land of promise, with plentiful natural resources and energetic and creative people.

It is a large producer and exporter of crude oil. The three largest ethnic groups are the Yoruba, Hausa, and Igbo. The author’s husband is Igbo. Nigeria is English-speaking, but surrounded by French-speaking countries.

Catherine Onyemelukwe is the author of the memoir Nigeria Revisited, My Life and Loves Abroad. She writes about her twenty-four years in Nigeria, starting as a Peace Corps volunteer in 1962 and returning to the United States in 1986. She has taught, lectured and written about her experiences in her memoir and in articles and essays. Her memoir reflects on her experiences during those years as she changed from an idealistic though naïve Peace Corps volunteer to an experienced educator, parent and entrepreneur.

Catherine has spoken in Unitarian Universalist congregations, adult education settings, and classrooms from kindergarten to college level. She uses her adopted extended Nigerian family to explain issues of the developing world, especially Africa. She invites audiences and readers to experience the culture of Nigeria through her descriptions of daily life and unusual situations.

