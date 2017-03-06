Greenwich Library presents a new spring playwrights series

Greenwich Library announces the return of Dr. Mark Schenker with a new Playwrights Lecture Series beginning on Thursday, March 9. Be sure to mark your calendar for the full series, held from 7-8 p.m. in the Cole Auditorium —Thursday, March 9, Othello; Thursday, April 6, Macbeth; and Wednesday, May 3, Hedda Gabler.

The first lecture will give patrons insight into the tragic story of Othello, written in 1603 by William Shakespeare. It is based on the story Un Capitano Moro by Cinthio, a disciple of Boccaccio, first published in 1565. This program will be held on Thursday, March 9 from 7-8 p.m. in the Cole Auditorium and is open to all at no charge.

The second lecture will enlighten the audience about Macbeth, in which a brave Scottish general named Macbeth receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. Consumed by ambition and spurred to action by his wife, Macbeth murders King Duncan and takes the Scottish throne for himself. This program will be held on Thursday, April 6 from 7-8 p.m. in the Cole Auditorium and is open to all at no charge.

The third lecture will dig into Hedda Gabler by Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen. Ibsen attended the world premiere, which took place in January, 1891 at the Residenztheater in Munich. The play is recognized as a classic of realism, nineteenth century theatre, and world drama. The title character, Hedda, is considered one of the great dramatic roles in theatre. This program will be held on Wednesday, May 3 from 7-8 p.m. in the Cole Auditorium and is open to all at no charge.

Dr. Schenker has been at Yale College since 1990. He is currently a senior associate dean of the College and dean of academic affairs. A former lecturer in the English Department, he received his Ph.D. from Columbia University with a concentration in 19th-century and early 20th-century English literature.

Dr. Schenker has lectured on literature and film for over 25 years and has led book discussion series in more than 100 venues in Connecticut, including public libraries, museums, and cultural centers. For the past decade he has given programs on Shakespeare’s plays in conjunction with Shakespeare on the Sound. In 2001, he received the Wilbur Cross Award for Outstanding Humanities Scholar, presented by the Connecticut Humanities Council.

This program is made possible through the support of the Greenwich Library Board of Trustees and contributions by generous donors. For more information, please contact Matthew Sgritta at [email protected] or 203-622-7972.

