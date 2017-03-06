Audubon Greenwich hosts Signs of Spring program

Audubon Greenwich hosts Signs of Spring: Family Fun Playdate on Sunday, March 12, from 1-3 p.m., at 613 Riversville Road, Greenwich.
Admission is $5 for members, $8 for nonmembers.
Learn some of the ways local plants and animals wake up from the freeze of winter. Audubon Greenwich welcomes an Audubon Sharon educator to the Hilfiger Children’s Learning Center for a live raptor demonstration. There also will be a puppet show, crafts, and a short nature walk to discover the signs of spring.
To RSVP: contact Public Programs Manager, Eli Schaffer at [email protected]. http://ct.audubon.org/events/signs-spring-family-fun-playdate