‘Why I Support Local Nonprofits on Fairfield County Giving Day…

To the Editor:

We’re writing to encourage our neighbors and friends to join in supporting local nonprofits on Fairfield County Giving Day on Thursday, March 9.

Our local nonprofits feed the hungry, shelter the homeless, care for the sick, provide youth leadership and arts and cultural programs, protect our environment, train the unemployed for new jobs, and more. But they need our support to continue strengthening the community we call home.

Whether you give $10, or $100 or even $1,000, you’ll be helping to support the work of local nonprofits making a real difference in the community — and helping them compete for prizes and matching funds. Giving is fast and easy through the secure website fcgives.org, and you may donate anytime from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on March 9.

Whatever your favorite cause, we hope you’ll join in helping Fairfield Giving Day — presented by Fairfield County Community Foundation in cooperation with Bank of America — raising over $1 million to benefit hundreds of local nonprofit organizations in only 24 hours!

Rob Pizzella, Greenwich resident and Market Executive, US Trust Bank of America Private Wealth Management, and Ron Marchetti, Greenwich resident and Financial Center Manager, Bank of America