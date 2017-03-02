Greenwich Post

Second Congregational Church hosts Youth Choir Spring Concert: Music from the Movies!

By Greenwich Post on March 2, 2017

Second Congregational Church hosts their annual Youth Choir spring concert Saturday, March 11, at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome. The choir will be singing songs from movies such as La La Land, Pitch Perfect, The Bodyguard, the movies of James Bond and many more.

The Youth Choir Program provides an opportunity for young singers to grow in spirituality and social responsibility. It fosters healthy singing technique and encourages the acquisition of musicianship skills. In the past decade, the Youth Choir has sung for many diverse communities including St. Peter’s in the Vatican, the Grand Ole Opry Stage and the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville. 

“Youth Choir Director, Lisbeth Lloyd is a miracle worker,” says Senior Minister Maxwell Grant. “She helps every child find the song within them and to sing it with confidence and pride.”

Tickets are $12/each and children 6 & under are free. Click here to purchase tickets.

For more information, contact Laurie Meek, [email protected], 2cc.org, 203-869-9311

Greenwich Post


