YWCA Greenwich hosts free screening of Escalation

YWCA Greenwich and the One Love Foundation will host a screening of the film Escalation followed by a Q&A on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6:30 p.m. The purpose is to educate the community on the signs of an abusive relationship. Already shown in more than 500 high schools and colleges across the country, YWCA together with One Love will be bringing this program to the high schools in Greenwich this spring.

This special event has been designed to give parents and adults a preview of the program. The statistics are staggering — 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men will be in a violent relationship in their lifetime; nearly 50% of these women and 40% of these men experience relationship violence for the first time between ages 18 to 24; and young women ages 16 to 24 are at a 3 times greater risk for abuse.

Therefore, YWCA Greenwich is teaming with One Love to raise awareness about the potential warning signs of abuse and the role family, friends, educators, service providers and bystanders can play in changing these statistics. “Young people often hide the facts or make excuses for abusive behavior,” said Meredith Gold, director of Domestic Abuse Services, YWCA Greenwich. “We chose to do this special screening to help parents and adults recognize and respond quickly to warning signs of abuse.”

The film, Escalation, helps viewers understand the more nuanced signs of relationship abuse as well as how important it is for family, friends and others to step in when they see these behaviors. During the student workshops, One Love trained facilitators lead group discussions about the warning signs the characters displayed, actions that could have been taken, and how the film relates to their own lives.

The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Make a reservation by writing to [email protected]. For questions, contact Meredith Gold, director of Domestic Abuse Services, YWCA Greenwich, at 203-869-6501, ext 176.

About YWCA Greenwich

YWCA Greenwich, has been making a difference in the lives of families, spanning babies to seniors, since 1919. We provide preschool and afterschool programs, youth athletics, adult health and fitness programs and adult seminars. YWCA Greenwich is also the only agency in Greenwich licensed and accredited to treat victims of domestic violence.

About The One Love Foundation

The One Love Foundation was created in 2010 to honor the memory of Yeardley Love, a University of Virginia senior, who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend just weeks before graduation. Through education, One Love works to ensure others have information about the difference between healthy relationships and unhealthy, potentially dangerous relationships