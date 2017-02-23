TV Movie Menu: Revisiting past Oscar contests

Interested in revisiting some past Oscar nominees and winners before you watch the awards on Sunday evening?

Check out the movies on broadcast television and cable this weekend that can help you get in the mood for the Academy Awards.

Friday February 24

True Grit (2010)

Jeff Bridges – who is nominated for an Oscar this year for the seventh time – was in the running for Best Actor for this remake of the movie for which John Wayne won an Oscar in 1969. The new version is a remake that actually improves on the original.

7 p.m. AMC

Goodfellas (1990)

Martin Scorcese scored a minor masterpiece with this study of gangland violence in Manhattan. Everything about the movie works, from the performances to the special effects to complying with the production code. And audiences love it, too.

9:30 p.m. AMC

Some Like it Hot (1959)

In the gallery of Oscar mysteries, ask yourself how Jack Lemmon – for one of the most original characterizations created on film – could lose the Best Actor Oscar to Charlton Heston for Ben Hur. This one still baffles.

8 p.m. TCM

Saturday February 25

Jurassic Park (1993)

When Steven Spielberg was named Best Director for Schindler’s List he also acknowledged that other movie that he made the same year, this exciting tour through an amusement park of dinosaurs. Spielberg’s movie is fresh, spontaneous and frightening.

9 a.m. Spike

Rocky (1976)

No one expected much from this low budget film about a boxer in Philadelphia with an actor who had the audacity to demand to be cast when he sold the screenplay. And the movie ultimately beat All the President’s Men, Network and Taxi Driver for the Oscar.

11 a.m. AMC

A Star Is Born (1937)

While later versions of this story get the attention, Janet Gaynor’s winsome performance of a woman with dreams gives the tale its artful balance. She captures the essence of a woman who wants to believe her man can succeed, too.

12 noon TCM

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

When Diane Keaton was nominated for Best Actress for this delightful comedy from Nancy Myers, she became an Oscar nominee for each of four decades, from the 1970s to the 2000s. Yes, she won an Oscar for Annie Hall. And she could still nab another.

2:30 p.m. POP

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

How this movie was not named Best Picture remains one of Oscar’s lingering questions. Three of the four cast members – Vivien Leigh, Karl Malden and Kim Hunter – won Oscars for their performances. But the movie lost to An American in Paris.

5:45 p.m. TCM

Captain Phillips (2013)

What will Tom Hanks have to do to win another Oscar nomination? Surprisingly, he was snubbed for this solid performance as a sea captain who tries to be brave. And he was overlooked this year as a pilot in Sully. What does he have to do?

8 p.m. FX, 5 p.m. Sunday

Sunday February 26

Titanic (1997)

Years later, this overblown Hollywood disaster movie looks like a most unlikely (and undeserving) Best Picture winner. But, perhaps, the movie is better than we remember. Certainly it looks good and it builds the suspense. But it’s long.

5 p.m. Sundance