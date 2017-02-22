Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich hosts 12th annual swim-a-thon

Greenwich Post

By Greenwich Post on February 22, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The community, kids of all ages, families and Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich supporters will join together, for the 12th year, at the Clubhouse pool for fun and fundraising on behalf of the annual Swim-A-Thon this Saturday, February 25. Swimmers who have collected pledges per lap, will make a splash with lap swimming from 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday.

The Club welcomes all Greenwich residents to support the kids participating in this year’s Swim-A-Thon. The community is invited to swim from 8-9 a.m. and 11-noon. BGCG member swimmers are accepting contributions from the community to help reach this year’s goal of $15,000.

Funds for the Swim-A-Thon are essential and will support the Club’s quality aquatic programs, staff and equipment for its members.  With a yearly membership of $50, Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich members can join the swim team and participate in special clinics including swimming lessons, snorkeling, water polo, water safety instruction and more.  

To participate or sponsor a swimmer, the community is invited to go online to http://bgcg.org/2017swimathon/or call 203-869-3224, but no advance registration is necessary.

A BGCG swimmer in the Clubhouse pool at the 2016 Swim A Thon. — Photo contributed by Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich.

