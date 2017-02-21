Art Society of Old Greenwich honors Volunteer of the Year

On Friday, Feb. 17, the Art Society of Old Greenwich presented an award to ASOG member, Susan McHale for her many years of exceptional volunteer service. The “John Tatge Memorial Award: Volunteer of the Year 2016” was presented by Barbara Stretton, ASOG president, at the 2017 Winterfest dinner and art show, held at the Riverside Yacht Club, in Greenwich.

McHale has served in many roles in the ASOG and has brought her enthusiasm and creativity to all of them. In addition to serving as an ASOG Board member, McHale has chaired many ASOG art exhibits, notably the ASOG’s annual exhibit in the prestigious Flinn Gallery, located in the Greenwich Library. This exhibit attracts artists from throughout the tri-state region. She not only handled a myriad of administrative details, but also developed the themes and the created delightful flyers promoting the ASOG shows. She also chaired other annual shows for several years, including the Holiday Show at the YWCA of Greenwich, the ASOG Sidewalk Show and Art Sale, and the Sidewalk Show for Young Artists. Her contributions have also included presenting art demonstrations in collage and mixed media.

The Volunteer of the Year award is named for the late John Tatge, a devoted advocate of the arts, who passed away in 2014. John served as ASOG President for several years, fostered ASOG membership growth, designed the first ASOG website and, for 20 years, chaired the annual Sidewalk Art Show.