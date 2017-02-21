Eating Disorder Awareness: Neurobiology of the brain, food as medicine

Sara Niego, M.D., the service chief of the Eating Disorders program at Silver Hill explains the neurobiology of the brain and food as medicine. Dr. Niego talks about what drives disordered eating, how someone with an eating disorder may see themselves differently from others and if the brain can be “fixed.” The interview is part of a series focusing on eating disorder awareness. Watch it below:

Throughout February, HAN Network will feature interviews with the treatment team at the New Canaan facility’s Eating Disorders Program, focusing on a range of topics.

The interviews will air every Monday in February on Coffee Break, a weekday news show that airs at 11 a.m. Watch online at han.network and on all HAN’s community newspaper websites.

The Eating Disorder Awareness Month schedule includes:

Monday, Feb. 6 on Coffee Break at 11: The Importance of Early Intervention with Erin Kleifield, Ph.D.

Monday, Feb. 13 on Coffee Break at 11: Eating Disorders and the LGBTQ Community with Micaela Scully, LCSW

Monday, Feb. 20 on Coffee Break at 11: Neurobiology of the Brain and Food as Medicine with Sara Niego, MD

Monday, Feb. 27 on Coffee Break at 11: Eating Disorders and Nutrition, Breann Farnsworth, RD

If you miss an interview, watch it on demand at han.network.

Founded in 1931, Silver Hill Hospital is a not-for-profit psychiatric hospital in New Canaan. Silver Hill treats more than 3,000 patients each year, providing treatment for psychiatric disorders that include addiction, eating and bipolar disorders, depression, and schizophrenia. Silver Hill Hospital is an academic affiliate of the Yale University School of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry. Find out more atSilverHillHospital.org.

The HAN Network, formerly known as Hersam Acorn Newspapers, is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division focuses on live video streams of high school athletics along with the network’s news and lifestyle programming.