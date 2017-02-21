RMA welcomes president and co-founder of Diligence LLC

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich, Inc. (RMA) welcomes Michael Baker, president and co-founder of Diligence LLC, a private intelligence and security firm at its next meeting on Wednesday, March 1, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich. Baker will discuss “The Key Global Threats Facing the New US Administration.” Diligence LLC is a leading provider of competitive/strategic intelligence, due diligence, litigation support and investigative services to multinationals, financial institutions, law firms, governments and high net wealth individuals around the globe.

During a career spanning more than 15 years as a covert field operations officer for the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Mike specialized in counterterrorism, counter-narcotics and counterinsurgency operations. He engaged in, organized and supervised operations around the globe, working in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the former Soviet Union and elsewhere. He was recognized professionally for outstanding performance and for operational achievements in hostile environments.

After leaving government service in December 2000, Mike co-founded Diligence with the goal of building the premier intelligence and risk management firm. As a principal partner over the years he has worked to grow the company as it expanded around the globe, opening offices in London, New York, Washington, Moscow, Sao Paulo, Brussels and Geneva. He also worked to establish the company’s security operations in Iraq in 2003, as Diligence built a team of over 300 expat and local personnel involved in security and information collection.

Based in New York City and Boise, Idaho, Mike now oversees the company’s operations and growth throughout the Americas. He is a regular contributor in the national and international media on intelligence, security and counter-terrorism and geopolitical issues. He appears regularly on Fox News and CNN as a commentator and occasional host, as well as other major media outlets.

Next Week: Andy Poiniros, NASA Solar System Ambassador, “Recent Discoveries in Our Solar System.”

The Greenwich Retired Men’s Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Social break starts at 10:40 a.m. followed promptly by speaker at 11. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam in Greenwich. For additional information see greenwichrma.org or contact [email protected].