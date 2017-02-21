Greenwich Historical Society seeks storytellers for spring Story Barn

Greenwich Historical Society’s program, Story Barn offers an evening of true personal stories in a cabaret-like setting without benefit of notes or screens.

The theme for the April 28 Story Barn, Imagine That!, stems from the Greenwich Historical Society’s exhibition, Jim and Jane Henson: Creative Work, Creative Play (opens April 5). The storytelling program will be held on Friday, April 28, doors open at 7 p.m.; performance begins at 7:30, Greenwich Historical Society, Vanderbilt Education Center, 39 Strickland Road, Cos Cob.

The visionary puppetry of the Hensons, best known as creators of the Muppets, transformed American entertainment, and their contributions to Sesame Street revolutionized early childhood education. With seemingly limitless imaginations, Jane and Jim Henson worked in tandem as busy parents raising five young children in Greenwich (1964-1971).

Inspired by the Hensons, local storytellers will riff on themes revolving around work, play, creativity and the power of imagination. The program is hosted by Bonnie Levison, comedienne, storytelling coach for The Moth and cofounder of the Nantucket Comedy Festival.

Anyone over age 21 is invited to participate but must sign up and pitch their story in advance. If you have a tale to share, contact Anna Greco at agreco@greenwichhistory.org or call 203-869-6899, Ext. 31. One-on-one coaching is offered for those who would like guidance or would like to polish their presentation before the event.

Members: $15; nonmembers: $20.

For reservations, visit greenwichhistory.org or call 203-869-6899, Ext. 10.