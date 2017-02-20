Testing the Waters panel discussion at Seaside Center

On Sunday, March 5, at 2 p.m., five representatives from environmental organizations and local government will gather to discuss the water quality of Long Island Sound. The program, called “Testing the Waters Panel Discussion,” is part of the Fred Elser First Sunday Science at the Seaside Center series held at the Innis Arden Cottage/Bruce Museum Seaside Center in Greenwich Point Park, Old Greenwich.

The panel will feature Greenwich Conservation Director Denise Savageau, Greenwich Health Department’s Division of Environmental Services Director Mike Long, Save the Sound Executive Director Curt Johnson, Earthplace’s Harbor Watch Director Sarah Crosby, and Greenwich Shellfish Commissioner Roger Bowgen. Bruce Museum Seaside Center Manager Cynthia Ehlinger will moderate the discussion. A question-and-answer session will follow presentations by each panelist. Guests will learn what is being done to assess Long Island Sound and nearby waters, and local impacts, and how some organizations are using citizen science to restore clean water to the Sound.

The First Sunday Science program also includes water activities for all ages in the Bruce Museum Seaside Center from 1:30 to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For information, contact Cynthia Ehlinger at 203-413-6756 or cynthiae@brucemuseum.org.