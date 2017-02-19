DAC Stage Presents staged play by Greenwich playwright

Playwright Rocco Natale is performing in his latest play, a comedy and one-night staged reading, at the Darien Arts Center. Wordsmith, a production of DAC Stage, takes place on Feb. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the DAC Weatherstone Studio.

Natale’s comedy is about life, love and the pursuit of a dog. Main character Phillip Bosch is many things: a professor of English Literature, renowned waffle expert, and cross-word puzzle award-winner, but he’s not what you would call a “dog person.” Then Houdini, an orphaned bulldog comes into his life. Phillip comes to notice strange coincidences and becomes convinced that his beloved dog is sending him messages through the daily crossword puzzle.

Natale, a Greenwich resident, shared his enthusiasm for his latest work, “I am excited to share Wordsmith with theatergoers at The Darien Arts Center. It will be the first time that this one-man play is presented in front of an audience. That’s an exhilarating prospect, but also terrifying. It’s a great opportunity for our creative team and patrons to hear the play for the first time. “

Wordsmith is directed by New Canaan’s Claire Kelly, who also works as artistic director of Shakespeare on the Sound in Rowayton. Tickets are not necessary to attend the performance; a donation of $10 is suggested. Studio doors open at 7 p.m. for seating and refreshments. The Darien Arts Center is located at 2 Renshaw Road, behind the town hall. For more information, visit darienarts.org or call (203) 655-8683.