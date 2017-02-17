Mardi ‘Bra’ drive Feb. 21-March 3

The Undies Project, will hold its second bra drive, called Mardi “Bra,” to coincide with Mardi Gras, in Greenwich and Stamford to collect donations of new and gently used bras. The mission of The Undies Project is to provide new, unused underwear to men, women and children in need to improve their lives.

Underwear is the most under-donated, and most needed, item of clothing that many of us take for granted. No one should be deprived of the simple, daily necessity of clean underwear.

Hygiene and physical comfort are only a part of this basic human need. New, clean underwear also provides dignity and self esteem.

The Undies Project is a register 501(c)(3) public charity that was started in 2015 by Laura Delaflor and Lucy Langley to fulfill this need. The inaugural town wide “Mardi Bra” in Greenwich last year was extremely successful. They surpassed their estimated 100 donations and received over 700 bras. The donations were distributed to the clients of Neighbor to Neighbor. Neighbor to Neighbor is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides food, clothing and basic living essentials to low income families.

Donations of new, and gently used bras can be made Tuesday, Feb. 21 to Friday, March 3, at the following local businesses: Aux Délices in Greenwich and Riverside; Equinox, Greenwich; Inside the Armoire, Greenwich; Kaia Yoga in Greenwich and Old Greenwich; The Edge Fitness, Riverside; Professional Physical Therapy, Harvard Avenue, Stamford; Sportsplex, Stamford, YWCA, Greenwich.

All donations from Mardi “Bra” 2017 will be distributed to Fairfield County organizations who help those in need.

For more information visit theundiesproject.org or contact Laura Delaflor [email protected] or Lucy Langley [email protected]