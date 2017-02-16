YWCA Greenwich honors 11 women at 2017 BRAVA Awards

On Friday, Feb. 10, YWCA Greenwich honored 11 special women at the 2017 BRAVA Awards luncheon. Established in 1977, this fortieth BRAVA Awards recognizes outstanding women who are proven executives, acknowledged leaders in their fields and mentors in the community. They reflect the YWCA’s core mission of Empowering Women and Girls.

“We regularly celebrate and highlight the talents and accomplishments of women to solidify the notion that women can compete and lead in any arena,” said Mary Lee Kiernan, YWCA Greenwich, President and CEO, “And these accomplished women are role models and mentors who are empowering other women and girls to accomplish even more in the future.”

The 2017 Brava Awards co-chairs who made the event possible were Mimi Duff, Karen M. Kelly, Terry Lamantia, Randi Nielsen, Jennifer D. Port, Debbie Salce, Kathy Silard, and Melissa Turner.

All the honorees excel in their careers and represent a broad range of industries including healthcare, financial services, digital media, accounting, automotive, beverage food processing, business services, and media. In addition, they are committed to giving back through deep community involvement in local schools and a wide-range of non-profit organizations each is committed to serving.

The 2017 BRAVA Honorees were: Pepper Anderson, JP Morgan Private Bank; Nisha Kumar Behringer, Greenbriar Equity Group, LLC; Anne A. Brewer, MD, MPH, Stamford Health; Susan M. Danaher, TouchTunes Media; Denise C. Doria, CPA, Walter J. McKeever & Company, LLC; Ruth Fattori, PepsiCo, Inc.; Cyndi Koppelman, Miller Motorcars; Romelle Jones Maloney, MD, OB/GYN, Yale-New Haven Health-Northeast Medical Group; Lila Snyder, Pitney Bowes; Jenny Storms, NBC Sports Group; Stacey Tisdale, Mind, Money, Media Inc.

Dozens of local businesses, including Winston Flowers who donated the corsages and beautiful centerpieces, lent support through contributions and in-kind donations that made the event special for the honorees and guests.

BRAVA plays a significant role in supporting the many YWCA programs and services, including Domestic Abuse Services that is offered free to all clients; scholarships for children in our preschool, afterschool, camp, aquatics, and youth fitness programs; Women’s Leadership Seminars; and free community-wide Racial Justice initiatives.