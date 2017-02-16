RMA hosts Congressman Jim Himes

Congressman Jim Himes will discuss ‘Early Days in the Trump Administration’ at the next meeting of the Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich.

The Trump presidency is already addressing numerous controversial issues, such as reform of health care, immigration policy, and the corporate tax structure, and proposing investigation into widespread voter fraud, the building of the border wall, and the gag order on climate change.

US Congressman Jim Himes will give us his assessment of the new administration and the issues facing the 114th Congress. From his seat on the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), Congressman Himes will give his informed perspective on whether to sustain or lift sanctions on Russia and the new administration’s measures to enhance national security.

Jim Himes represents Connecticut’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he is serving his fifth term. In addition to the HPSCI, he is a member of the House Committee on Financial Services. Born in Lima, Peru in 1966, he moved at the age of ten to the United States. After completing his undergraduate work at Harvard University, he earned a Rhodes Scholarship to attend Oxford University. Prior to his service in Congress, Jim ran the N.Y.C. branch of Enterprise Community Partners, a nonprofit dedicated to addressing the unique challenges of urban poverty, particularly financing the construction of thousands of affordable housing units. Jim began his professional career at Goldman Sachs & Co. where he worked his way up to Vice President over the course of a 12-year career. Jim lives in Greenwich with his wife Mary, and two daughters, Emma and Linley.

