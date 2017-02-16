Fast Forward: Bertha Potter Boeing, From Tod’s Point to the Jet Age

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the Greenwich Historical Society and Greenwich Point Conservancy will host lecturer Barbara Hiscock Spaeth to talk about her famous aunt, Bertha Potter Boeing, and the key role she played in American commercial aviation on Sunday, March 5, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., at Innis Arden Cottage, Greenwich Point, Tod’s Driftway, Old Greenwich. Doors open at 4.

The story has a distinct Greenwich connection: Bertha, her widowed mother Alice and two sisters were the very first residents of Innis Arden Cottage. Bertha went on to attend Rosemary Hall in Greenwich and to marry aircraft manufacturing pioneer William Boeing in 1921. Labeled her husband’s “true” partner, she was involved with Boeing Aircraft, United Airlines and a number of companies that make up today’s United Technologies. Boeing was an active supporter of Seattle’s Museum of Flight (the West Coast’s version of the Air and Space Museum at the Smithsonian) and founded a waterfront community in Seattle, aptly named “Innis Arden.”

Fifth generation Washingtonian Barbara Hiscock Spaeth is a Seattle resident and graduate of the University of Washington. She began her career in journalism as the first female on-air television news reporter for KING-TV (NBC Seattle), went on to win an Emmy at KOMO (ABC Seattle) and became the first female radio news director in the region. Spaeth is the author of several local histories, has been active in Seattle historic preservation and is currently the National Historian for The National Society of The Colonial Dames of America.

Admission is free, but reservations are required. RSVP to 203-869-6899, Ext. 10 or [email protected]. Light refreshments will be served.