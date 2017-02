The Greenwich Senior Center will sponsor a St. Patrick’s Day party on Friday, March 17, from 11-2, at the Eastern Greenwich Civic Center (EGCC).

The event includes live entertainment featuring Mike Rinaldi, traditional Irish fare, raffle basket/ free giveaways, a cameo appearance by Johnny Halpin and his Greenwich Pipe Band.

Free TAG transportation is available.

Cost is $14/person.

For details, contact Senior Center Program Coordinator Suzanne Testani at 203-862-6721.