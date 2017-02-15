Art of Design Luncheon to benefit Bruce Museum

Bruce Museum’s Art of Design benefit luncheon and panel discussion will be held on Thursday, March 2, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Greenwich Country Club.

Creative leaders will join together to explore the impact of branding, technology and product innovation, on the worlds of art and design.

Panelists include Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard, sisters-in-law and designers, who co-founded Veronica Beard, a clothing line of cool, classic and chic clothing. Michael Bruno is a visionary entrepreneur and designer with a passion for historic preservation; he founded an online marketplace for luxury antiques, furniture, jewelry, and fine art from thousands of dealers worldwide and the home design app Housepad and is working to revitalize areas of Tuxedo and Sloatsburg, New York. Rachel Vaisman is senior director of The RealReal, the world’s premier luxury consignment online store. Dee Hilfiger is an award winning designer and successful entrepreneur in the accessories industry. Moderating the lively discussion will be Lesley Jane Seymour, founder of the Covey Club, an online and offline society and culture community.

The benefit event is open to the public.

Advance registration is required. For tickets and information, visit ArtofDesign2017.eventbrite.com or contact Lindsay Saltz at [email protected]