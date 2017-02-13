Vote: HAN-FCIAC Athlete of the Week 6 Winter

Ten Fairfield County student-athletes have nominated by our sports editors and broadcasters for the HAN-FCIAC Athletes of Week 6 of the 2016-2017 winter sports season— sponsored by Danbury Orthopedics/OrthoCare Express. Check out the nominees and vote for your picks below.

The Week 5 Winners were Jakob Camacho of the Danbury Wrestling team and Lexi Lucas of the Danbury Cheerleading squad.

The week 6 winners (voting will be open until Sunday at 11:59 pm) will be announced on Coffee Break on Monday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. on HAN.Network.

HAN-FCIAC Male Athlete of the Week Nominees

Jack Conley, New Canaan Track & Field

Conley made it two championships is an many weeks by winning the Class L shot put title with a throw of 48 feet, 1.25 inches on Saturday in New Haven. The sophomore was the only thrower to reach 48 feet, surpassing that mark on his second and third throws. Conley won the FCIAC shot put championship on Feb. 2, throwing 48 feet, 3 inches.

Aaron Breene, Wilton Track & Field

Breene was a double-winner at the Class L boys track and field championships Saturday in New Haven. The Trumbull senior finished first in both the 1,000-meter run (2:35.72) and the 1,600-meter run (4:34.47).

Ryan Wilson, St. Joseph Ice Hockey

Wilson amassed 56 saves as the Cadets played to a 2-2 tie with the New Canaan Rams Saturday at the Darien Ice House. He made 19 saves against 20 shots in the third period, and 10 more saves in overtime to help forge the tie.

Alex Preston, Darien Boys Basketball

Alex Preston led Darien with 27 points, going 9-for-12 from the foul line in the Wave’s 52-38 victory over Staples at home on Feb. 7. He poured it on with 15 in the fourth, and had a stellar defensively.

Tim Kane, Fairfield Warde wrestling

Kane won an FCIAC wrestling championship for the fourth straight year, finishing first in the 138-pound weight class. Kane, who was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler, also set a state record for career pins with 122.

HAN-FCIAC Female Athlete of the Week Nominees

Adnerys De Jesus, Greenwich Gymnastics

For the second consecutive year, DeJesus won every event to lead the Greenwich Cardinals to the FCIAC gymnastics championship Saturday at Jonathan Law High School in Milford. DeJesus was the all-around champ with a score of 38.4, winning the vault (9.75), uneven bars (9.5), balance beam (9.55), and floor exercises (9.6).

Shania Osborne, Fairfield Warde Basketball

Osborne had a double-double, and her three-point play with 10 seconds remaining gave the Mustangs a 54-53 win over the Trumbull Eagles on Friday night. The loss was the first of the season for Trumbull, which was ranked No. 1 in the state. Osborne had 15 points and 14 rebounds, while adding three steals and three blocks.

Morgan McCormick, Wilton Track & Field

McCormick won the 3,200-meter run at the CIAC Class L girls track and field championships Saturday in New Haven. A junior, McCormick ran to a time of 11:00.49, to win by nearly six seconds. She was also part of the Warriors’ 4×800 relay team, which was second in 10:02.01.

Chrissie Fiore, Darien Basketball

Fiore scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Darien’s 52-42 victory over New Canaan. Fiore also contributed five assists and five steals for the the Blue Wave. A few days earlier, she had 28 points and 14 rebounds to lead Darien past Staples, 63-52.

Kim Kockenmeister, Greenwich Basketball

Kockenmeiser scored 26 points, including 17 in the first half, to power the Greenwich girls basketball team to a 53-49 win over Wilton on Friday, in a game with huge FCIAC playoff implications. With the Cardinals nursing a two-point lead in the final minute, she came up with a steal and scored on a conventional three-point play in what was the key play of the night.

Vote below by Sunday, Feb 19, 2017:

