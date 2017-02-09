Mondays @ 7 networking group meets Feb. 13

Sandra Long, founder and owner of Post Road Consulting and author, will present “Use LinkedIn, Personal Branding and Referrals In Your Job Search“ to Mondays @ 7 Networking Group on Feb. 13, at 8 a.m., at United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road.

Long is the author of LinkedIn for Personal Branding: The Ultimate Guide.

Meetings are free and open to the public.

M@7 is a networking and job search skills organization.

Email: mondaysseven@gmail.com. Website: mondaysat7.org.

Schedule: Networking and announcements, 7-8 a.m.; presentation with Q&A, 8-9 a.m.; clean-up, 9-9:15 a.m.

Directions: United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road (Route 57). Merritt Parkway, Exit 42. Drive about ¼ mile north. Entrance on left. Parking in back on right — in the visitor spaces. Enter and walk down the right corridor.