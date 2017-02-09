Nonprofit to host information session for special needs families

Vista Life Innovations, a nationally accredited post-secondary program for individuals with disabilities, is hosting “Introduction to Independence: Transition Programming for Young Adults” at the Cos Cob Library in Greenwich at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

This free information session is designed to aid students and families who are seeking transition services. Representatives from Vista will provide an overview of transition programming and be available to answer questions families may have. Light refreshments will be provided.

To RSVP for this session, register online at vistalifeinnovations.org/greenwich or call 860-399-8080 ext. 106 by Feb. 20.

The Cos Cob Library is located at 5 Sinawoy Road.

With campuses across the Connecticut shoreline in Westbrook, Madison and Guilford, Vista has been assisting individuals with disabilities achieve personal success for 27 years and is accredited by the National Commission for the Accreditation of Special Education Services (NCASES).